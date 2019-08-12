“Teenage Dream” video star accuses Katy Perry of sexual harassment

Katy Perry and Josh Kloss in "Teenage Dream" video

Katy Perry lost her “Dark Horse” copyright infringement case last month. Now, the pop singer is again under scrutiny after being accused of sexual assault.

Josh Kloss, a model and the star of Perry’s 2010 “Teenage Dream” video, made the allegations in a series of lengthy Instagram posts over the last 24 hours. According to Kloss, although Perry was a crush of his, the then-24-year-old artist crossed the line during a party,



“So I saw Katy a couple times after break up with Russel [Brand]. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujeck’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Kloss said he tolerated Perry’s behavior because he needed the money from his “Teenage Dream” work (a total of $650). He also claimed that he’s remained quiet about the incident because the singer’s representatives “lorded” over him about “not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly.”

“Teenage Dream” celebrates its 9th anniversary this month, but Kloss explained that rather than honor the hit song with a cover, he decided to finally come forward. “Fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.”

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss remarked. “But females with power are just as disgusting.”

“So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done.”

A number of Perry fans and associates have since come forward to discredit Kloss, to which he replied, “For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize.” He added, “#kimkardashian #krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty.”

“I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her ‘image’. I listened and was a good boy,” added Kloss in a third Instagram post. “The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people.”

This isn’t the first time Perry has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. She came under fire in 2018 after imposing an “uncomfortable kiss” on an American Idol contestant. Perry also grabbed the butt of pop singer Shawn Mendes at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Find all of Kloss’ Instagram postings below, followed by the “Teenage Dream” video.