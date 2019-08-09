Katy Perry struggles through the “Small Talk” on new single: Stream

Katy Perry

Katy Perry returned earlier this summer with “Never Really Over”, her first new music since Witness. It seems the pop star has really been contemplating post-relationship life since that 2017 album, as her latest track, “Small Talk”, again explores the emotional knots that come from breakup.

Thick bass lines and quick synth bumps make up the simple yet catchy beat, but it’s Perry’s own melodic runs that really drive the track. “Isn’t it weird/ That you’ve seen me naked/ We had conversations about forever, now it’s about the weather, okay,” she sings, her voice tipping from innocent pondering to melancholic realization.



“Small Talk” comes with a music video that brings its awkward topic to life via a separated couple having to face seeing each other every day at work. Check it out below.

The new music is a bright spot in what has been another up-and-down year for Katy Perry. There were those awkward “blackface” shoes back in winter, and just last month she lost a copyright case centered around her song “Dark Horse”. But hey, at least she’s buds with Taylor Swift again.