Katy Perry is a fawning show dog mom in “Small Talk” video: Watch

Katy Perry's "Small Talk" video

Katy Perry has shared the music video for her latest single, “Small Talk”. The Tanu Muino-directed clip finds the pop star playing an adoring show dog mommy to her real-life pet pup Nugget.

While the song is about the uncomfortable chitchat one often makes with a former lover, the “Small Talk” video puts the bruised ego on Nugget. Though the pooch takes home top prize at the Mut Ball (“making fetch happen,” goes the Mean Girls-referencing tagline), Perry gets distracted by a debonair dog owner who makes a late entrance to the show. The poor micro-puddle feels rejected by the woman who used to fawn all over her — until her owner’s new beau moves in with a dashing doggy to fill the attention void.



Watch Perry’s “Small Talk” video below.

It’s actually a bit awkward watching Perry putting on such a coquettish, vivacious persona right now. She’s currently facing a pair of sexual harassment accusations that assert the pop singer has repeatedly crossed the line from flirty to inappropriate. One incident involves Tina Kandelaki, a TV host in Russia who said a heavily intoxicated Perry made unwanted physical advances on her and others at an industry party. Another comes from Josh Kloss, the co-star of Perry’s “Teenage Dream” video. He claims Perry pulled down his pants to expose his penis to a number of people at a party in 2010.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss said in a statement. “But females with power are just as disgusting.”

Perry has yet to comment on the accusations.