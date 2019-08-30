Keith Richards may find drugs boring these days, and has cut back on his drinking, but don’t expect the music legend to ditch his cigarettes any time soon. The Rolling Stones rocker, however, is making an effort to not burden those around him with his habit: Richards has reportedly purchased a “smokeless” ashtray.

The new motorized gizmo works by sucking in any stray smoke, and according to The Telegraph, was bought so as “not to bother” Mick Jagger. The health-conscious, yoga-loving frontman recently underwent heart valve replacement surgery.



Richards’ rampant smoking has gotten the guitarist in trouble in the past. Per BBC America, Richards’ secondhand smoke was blamed for killing a prized flower at the New York Public Library in 2010.

Although quitting smoking is not on his agenda (yet), his newfound mission to stay away from alcohol has already yielded positive results. Fellow guitarist Ronnie Wood said the 75-year-old Richards is “much more mellow,” adding, “He’s open to more ideas, whereas before I’d kind of grit my teeth and go, ‘He’s gonna give me some shit for saying this.’ Now, he’ll say, ‘That’s cool, man.’ ”

Richards and (a smokeless) Rolling Stones will wrap up their “No Filter Tour” this weekend in Florida. Tickets are still available and can be found here.