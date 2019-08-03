Kevin Spacey hosts pity party at National Roman Museum

Kevin Spacey has a new gig: he’s reciting poetry at the National Roman Museum.

As TMZ reports, the disgraced actor stopped by the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme on Friday afternoon to host a pity party for himself.



As you can see in the video below, Spacey performed Gabriele Tinti’s poem “The Boxer” while standing right next to the Hellenistic Greek statue, “Boxer at Rest”. He even dressed for the occasion, wearing a brown blazer and a tie.

“I shook the country, made the arenas vibrate, tore my opponents to shreds,” Spacey read. “I lit up the darkness, collected insults, compelled applause. Not everyone knew how to do this. None of you. On the other hand life is not frightening for those who have never taken a risk.”

The poem details the breakdown of a boxer, an image Spacey clearly aligns with given recent developments. Last month, prosecutors dropped a criminal case in which Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old busboy in Nantucket.

According to Variety, Spacey’s team reportedly informed the local media of the performance, even promising outlets sit-down interviews that clearly never materialized.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Spacey has pulled a stunt like this. If you recall, the former Oscar winner similarly used his talents for an exclusive House of Cards spinoff video prior to Christmas 2018. So, none of this is particularly surprising.

In related news, Scotland Yard is known to be investigating allegations that Spacey sexually assaulted six different men while based in London between 1996 and 2013. In other words, there are still a few left hooks to be had on this “boxer.”