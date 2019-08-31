Killing Joke to open Tool’s North American tour

As if seeing Tool perform material from their new album Fear Inoculum wasn’t a good enough reason to grab tickets to their upcoming North American tour, here’s another: Killing Joke will open every date of the tour.
Tool drummer Danny Carey is a noted fan of Killing Joke and previously played shows with the band back in 2014. Now, the two acts will share the road for a 26-date outing beginning in October.
You can also get tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming dates here.
Tool with Killing Joke Tour Dates:
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
11/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena