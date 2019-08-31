Menu

Music News

The No. 1 Source for Breaking Music News

Killing Joke to open Tool’s North American tour

The 26-date jaunt begins in October

by
on August 30, 2019, 10:37pm
0 comments
Tool (Philip Cosores) and Killing Joke (Raymond Ahner)
Tool (Philip Cosores) and Killing Joke (Raymond Ahner)

As if seeing Tool perform material from their new album Fear Inoculum wasn’t a good enough reason to grab tickets to their upcoming North American tour, here’s another: Killing Joke will open every date of the tour.

Tool drummer Danny Carey is a noted fan of Killing Joke and previously played shows with the band back in 2014. Now, the two acts will share the road for a 26-date outing beginning in October.

You can also get tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming dates here.

Tool with Killing Joke Tour Dates:
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
11/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Previous Story
R.I.P. Valerie Harper, Rhoda of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at 80
Next Story
R.I.P. Gordon Bressack, Pinky and the Brain writer dead at 68
No comments