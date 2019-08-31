Killing Joke to open Tool’s North American tour

Tool (Philip Cosores) and Killing Joke (Raymond Ahner)

As if seeing Tool perform material from their new album Fear Inoculum wasn’t a good enough reason to grab tickets to their upcoming North American tour, here’s another: Killing Joke will open every date of the tour.

Tool drummer Danny Carey is a noted fan of Killing Joke and previously played shows with the band back in 2014. Now, the two acts will share the road for a 26-date outing beginning in October.



You can also get tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming dates here.

Tool with Killing Joke Tour Dates:

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

11/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena