Killswitch Engage’s “The Signal Fire” video features band’s current and former singers: Watch

Killswitch Engage’s new single “The Signal Fire” celebrates the past and present of the band. The track and its newly released music video feature both the metal act’s current singer, Jesse Leach, and former vocalist, Howard Jones.

Leach is the band’s founding singer, but he left Killswitch following the release of the band’s second album, 2002’s Alive or Just Breathing, after dealing with mental struggles on the road. He was quickly replaced by Jones, who remained with the band for roughly nine years and three albums. In 2012, Jones left the band over health reasons, and Leach returned to the group.



“The Signal Fire” appears on Killswitch Engage’s new album, Atonement, which was released this past Friday. Regarding the music video, Leach stated, “This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity. This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video. In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message — not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding! There is strength in unity.”

(Album Review: Killswitch Engage Unleash Fury and Emotion on Atonement)

Jones added, “Good food, lots of wrestling talk, and hanging with the boys is a great way to spend the day and get a little work done. Shout out to [director] Ian McFarland for making everything painless at the shoot. The day was all smiles — with a hint of metal.”

Killswitch Engage recently wrapped up a summer U.S. tour with Clutch, but will perform at the Exit 111 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on October 11th, and embark on a tour of the UK and Europe on October 14th.

Check out the video for “The Signal Fire” below, and watch our recent interview with Jesse Leach above.