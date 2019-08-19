King Diamond announces new album The Institute, North American tour

Heavy metal legend King Diamond has announced that he is heading across North America this fall for a tour alongside support acts Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Idle Hands. He also revealed that he will release his first studio album in more than 12 years, The Institute, which will be out sometime next year.
While the album won’t be released until 2020, the first single will arrive time for the aforementioned tour this fall. The trek kicks off November 2nd in Dallas, Texas, and runs through a December 4th show in Phoenix, Arizona. You can get tickets here.
Regarding the new LP, King Diamond only offered this oblique and mysterious comment in the press release: “For reasons unknown to you, it is clear that you have no way of making it to ‘The Institute’ on your own at this point. Therefore, we will bring THE INSTITUTE to you. You don’t want to miss this special opportunity for treatment only we can give you. It could be for your own good, you know.”
With those words and the asylum themes in the video teaser below, it sounds like we could be in for another of King Diamond’s metal operas, a la his classic album Abigail.
It’s been a busy news cycle for King Diamond lately. In addition to the upcoming solo tour, he’ll be reuniting with Mercyful Fate to record new music and play a number of European dates and festival appearances next year.
King Diamond 2019 Tour Dates with Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Idle Hands:
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/05 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater
11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
11/12 – Montreal, QC @ M–Telus
11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre
11/16 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera
11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theater
11/22 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
11/26 – Portland, OR @ The Schnitzer
11/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Queen Elizabeth
11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/02 – San Diego, CA @ Magnolia
12/03 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim
12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica