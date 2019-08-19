King Diamond announces new album The Institute, North American tour

King Diamond

Heavy metal legend King Diamond has announced that he is heading across North America this fall for a tour alongside support acts Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Idle Hands. He also revealed that he will release his first studio album in more than 12 years, The Institute, which will be out sometime next year.

While the album won’t be released until 2020, the first single will arrive time for the aforementioned tour this fall. The trek kicks off November 2nd in Dallas, Texas, and runs through a December 4th show in Phoenix, Arizona. You can get tickets here.



Regarding the new LP, King Diamond only offered this oblique and mysterious comment in the press release: “For reasons unknown to you, it is clear that you have no way of making it to ‘The Institute’ on your own at this point. Therefore, we will bring THE INSTITUTE to you. You don’t want to miss this special opportunity for treatment only we can give you. It could be for your own good, you know.”

(See Also: Mercyful Fate to Record New Music and Play First Shows in 20 Years)

With those words and the asylum themes in the video teaser below, it sounds like we could be in for another of King Diamond’s metal operas, a la his classic album Abigail.

It’s been a busy news cycle for King Diamond lately. In addition to the upcoming solo tour, he’ll be reuniting with Mercyful Fate to record new music and play a number of European dates and festival appearances next year.

King Diamond 2019 Tour Dates with Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats and Idle Hands:

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/05 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Tower Theater

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ M–Telus

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

11/16 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

11/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theater

11/22 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

11/26 – Portland, OR @ The Schnitzer

11/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Queen Elizabeth

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ Magnolia

12/03 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove of Anaheim

12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica