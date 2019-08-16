King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard premiere new album Infest the Rats’ Nest: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Philip Cosores

The genre-bending Australian outfit known as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard return today with their new album, Infest the Rats’ Nest. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can enjoy it below.

Infest the Rats’ Nest marks the prolific band’s 15th album to date and arrives just four months after their previous LP, Fishing For Fishies.



This go around, a scaled-down three-piece lineup of Stu Mackenzie, Joey Walker, and Michael Cavanagh recorded what’s been billed as King Gizzard’s “hardest and heaviest album to date.”

“Drawing on the mid/late 1980s golden period of thrash metal – Metallica and Slayer, certainly, but also lesser-cited bands such as Exodus, Kreator and Overkill – Infest The Rats’ Nest sees a wholly unexpected creative detour into new sonic terrain,” a press release notes.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard recently kicked off an expansive North American tour in support of their latest releases. Grab tickets to the shows here.

Infest the Rats’ Nest Artwork:

Infest the Rats’ Nest Tracklist:

01. Planet B

02. Mars for the Rich

03. Organ Farmer

04. Superbug

05. Venusian 1

06. Perihelion

07. Venusian 2

08. Self-Immolate

09. Hell