Kodak Black to plead guilty to federal weapons charges

Kodak Black

Kodak Black is expected to plead guilty to federal weapons charges during a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, according to Billboard. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Back in May, the “Gnarly” rapper was arrested by federal and local authorities on weapons charges. He was detained shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. According to an indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida, he is accused of knowingly making a false or fictitious statement when attempting to purchase a firearm on two occasions over the last year. A judge denied his request for bond after concluding he was “danger to the community,” and he has remained in custody pending the start of his trial.



At the time of his most recent arrest, Black was already out on bond awaiting trial in South Carolina on criminal sexual conduct charges. Additionally, in April 2019 he was detained at the US-Canadian border after being found possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana. He was subsequently charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor marijuana charge. After posting bail, the rapper famously left the police station by covering his face with hundred dollar bills.