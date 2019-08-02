Korn unveil new song “Cold” from upcoming album The Nothing: Stream

Korn, via Elektra/Roadrunner

Korn have released another new song from their upcoming album, The Nothing. The latest track, “Cold”, can be streamed in the visualizer below.

“Cold” shows a wide range of Korn’s sound and Jonathan Davis’ vocals, from death-metal gutterals to funky verses to a melodic rock chorus. The visualizer, created by Nicolas Fong, offers an impressive animation to accompany the track.



The song follows the album’s first single, “You’ll Never Find Me”, which has already climbed into the Top 15 of Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock chart.

(Buy: Tickets to Korn’s Upcoming Shows)

Korn’s new album, The Nothing, arrives September 13th, and is available for pre-order here. The band is currently on a co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains. The outing continues tonight (August 2nd) in Darien Center, New York, and runs through a September 4th show in Mountain View, California. Pick up tickets here.