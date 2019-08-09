Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Kyle Meredith catches up with three artists backstage at Forecastle 2019. We first hear from Cautious Clay, who tells the story of finding his stage name from Louisville native Muhammad Ali as well as the comeback of the flute. Then Sunflower Bean sits down to discuss rock’s stronghold in Europe, their great fashion attire, and activism. Finally, Israel Nash rounds up the trio with talk on his latest album, Lifted, its connections with the ’60s and today, in addition to hosting a festival in his backyard.

