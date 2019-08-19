Kyle Meredith joins MSNBC’s Morning Joe as music contributor

Kyle Meredith joins MSNBC's Morning Joe

Kyle Meredith, host of Kyle Meredith With… on Consequence of Sound Podcast Network, is the new music contributor for MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

This morning, Meredith joined Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough to interview Ben Folds. They discuss Folds’ new book, A Dream About Lighting Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lesson, his involvement in the Arts Vote 2020 program, and the importance of the arts and art education, among other topics.



Kyle Meredith With… is a thrice weekly podcast presented exclusively by Consequence of Podcast Network. The show is available wherever you consume podcasts, including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.