Kyle Meredith With... Delbert McClinton

The always entertaining Delbert McClinton calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss the stories behind Tall, Dark, and Handsome. We hear about how McClinton splits his time in his Mexico home, his thoughts on the current political climate of Central America and the US, as well as the struggle of making it in Nashville, working with his kids, and getting his own star on an Austin sidewalk.

