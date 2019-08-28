Menu

Consequence Podcast Network

Audio on the go to stay in the know

Fastball on Finding Inspiration From Neil Young

The '90s alternative rockers also discuss working with Wye Oak's Andy Stack

by
on August 28, 2019, 11:01am
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Fastball

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Fastball speak with Kyle Meredith about their latest album, Help Machine, collaborating with Wye Oak multi-instrumentalist Andy Stack, and taking inspiration from Neil Young, Richard Thompson, and Warren Zevon.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Previous Story
Tool in 10 Songs
Next Story
Floating Points announces new album Crush, shares single “Last Bloom”: Stream
No comments