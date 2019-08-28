Fastball on Finding Inspiration From Neil Young

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Fastball speak with Kyle Meredith about their latest album, Help Machine, collaborating with Wye Oak multi-instrumentalist Andy Stack, and taking inspiration from Neil Young, Richard Thompson, and Warren Zevon.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter