Goo Goo Dolls on Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy Covering Their Songs

Singer Johnny Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac digress on their new album, Miracle Pill

on August 19, 2019, 10:30am
Goo Goo Dolls singer Johnny Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac give Kyle Meredith a call to rundown the stories behind their latest LP, Miracle Pill. It’s an album lyrically built on hope and connection with a side-eye on the political landscape. We hear how touring Dizzy Up the Girl lent a bit of inspiration for this album’s direction, their penchant for anthems, the difference in marketing a band now as oppose to their first tour in ’89, and having artists like Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy covering their songs.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

