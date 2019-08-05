Hatchie on Her Obsession With Love Island

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Hatchie singer-songwriter Harriette Pilbeam calls Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut LP, Keepsake. We also hear about her obsession with Love Island, adding mystery into songs like “Unwanted Guest”, and the obscured artwork of the album. She also digresses on writing as an exercise, the desire to compose for other artists, the challenge to bring some of these songs to the stage, and the status of her other outfit, Babaganouj.

