Kate Tempest on The Book of Traps and Lessons

Kate Tempest gives Kyle Meredith a ring to dive into her Rick Rubin-produced album, The Book of Traps and Lessons. She discusses finding the right sounds to accompany her poetry, tying personal stories into a greater picture of a lost post-Brexit Europe, journeying into a better person, and what it’s like to perform a conceptual piece like this on the Glastonbury stage.

