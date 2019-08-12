Menu
Santana Returns to Woodstock and Revisits “Smooth”

Legendary guitarist also discusses working with Rick Rubin on his new album Africa Speaks

on August 12, 2019, 12:22pm
Kyle Meredith With... Santana

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana gives Kyle Meredith a call to reminisce on the original Woodstock, his 1969 debut album, and his 1999 comeback record, Supernatural, particularly its gigantic hit single “Smooth”. He also discusses his new album, Africa Speaks, namely how Rick Rubin helped bring the concept to life, giving Spanish vocalist Buika the reins to sing, and what African music means in today’s political environment.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

