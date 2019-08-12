Santana Returns to Woodstock and Revisits “Smooth”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana gives Kyle Meredith a call to reminisce on the original Woodstock, his 1969 debut album, and his 1999 comeback record, Supernatural, particularly its gigantic hit single “Smooth”. He also discusses his new album, Africa Speaks, namely how Rick Rubin helped bring the concept to life, giving Spanish vocalist Buika the reins to sing, and what African music means in today’s political environment.

