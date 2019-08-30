Stephen Bishop and Survivor’s Jim Peterik Look Ahead

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Kyle Meredith returns with two talks for Friday.

First up, legendary singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop calls to discuss We’ll Talk About It Later in the Car, its ties to his early catalogue, and how he nicked the title from the late Carrie Fisher. We also hear the story behind lead single “Like Mother Like Daughter”, recording a song Jimmy Webb wrote at 12, his history of writing famous songs for movies, and his latest in that field for 2018’s Benji film.

Next up, Jim Peterik is on the line to dive into the details behind his latest World Stage record called Winds of Change, specifically its many collaborations with friends from Night Ranger, Loverboy, Chicago, Styx, and REO Speedwagon, as well as a song featuring the late Jimi Jamison. We also hear how he plans to tour the record and produce the next Dennis DeYoung LP.

