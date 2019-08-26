The Hold Steady on Having Their Best Lineup Yet

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



The Hold Steady singer-songwriter Craig Finn gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss their comeback record, Thrashing Thru the Passion. We hear about the characters that populate the LP, their relation to our own current events, and how they compare to the ones Finn wrote about on this year’s past solo album, I Need A New War. There’s also some fun with spotting lyrics that reference older songs and having what Finn calls “the best lineup yet” with the return of Franz Nicolay.

