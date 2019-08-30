Kyle Richards to return as Lindsay Wallace in Halloween Kills

Halloween Kills? More like Halloween Reunion. According to Halloween Movies, Kyle Richards is returning to Haddonfield, Illinois as not-so-little Lindsay Wallace for David Gordon Green‘s forthcoming sequel due out next October.

Richards has become something of a national sensation since her days watching spooky movies in the 1978 original. She’s the last remaining original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has also appeared on The New Celebrity Apprentice.



The news comes less than a week after it was confirmed her on-screen pal Tommy Doyle was added to the film. Unfortunately, it’ll only be a reunion in character as Anthony Michael Hall will play the role originally performed by Brian Andrews.

Nevertheless, having the two characters as part of this ensemble is wonderful news for Halloween fans. How they factor into the story is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that Green is digging deeper into the Halloween mythology. Fingers crossed they’re not married or something dumb like that.

(Read: The 100 Scariest Movies of All Time)

It should also be noted that Halloween III: Season of the Witch actor Tom Atkins recently expressed interest in joining the cast. In the same statement, he hinted that Charles Cyphers, aka Sheriff Leigh Brackett, may be involved. But hey, maybe it was just more fancy talk.

We’ll hold off on celebrating Brackett’s return until we get official word. In the meantime, Richards joins a cast that now includes Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak. Green co-wrote the screenplay with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

As previously reported, Blumhouse has dated the final two Strode-Myers sequels for October 16th, 2020 and October 15th, 2021 with shooting to begin after Labor Day. Once again, the Master of Horror himself John Carpenter will executive produce alongside McBride, Curtis, Green, and everyone else at Blumhouse. Although not officially confirmed, Carpenter told Consequence of Sound last December that he’s ready to score again.

Stay tuned as this unfolds. In the meantime, you can revisit the first season of Halloweenies. Last year, the podcast series sliced through each and every Halloween movie, leading all the way up to the reboot.

Stream their review of the 2018 blockbuster below.

Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS