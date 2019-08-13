Lady Lamb announces 2019 tour dates, shares video for “Little Flaws”: Watch

Lady Lamb, aka Aly Spaltro, gifted us with one of the best albums of the year (so far) when she dropped Even the Tremor back in spring. Now, Spaltro has unveiled new tour dates supporting the release, as well as a video for opening track “Little Flaws”.

Edited by Spaltro herself, the “Little Flaws” clip commingles a bunch of footage shot around Detroit with an “aging videocassette camera.” According to a press release, the singer-songwriter had hoped the old-style footage would help embellish the titular qualities of the track while also capturing its intimacy. Needless to say, she was right on the money, and the marriage of sound to screen is strong with this one.



Watch below.

As for those tour dates, the trek takes her through the majority of autumn, so if you’ve been listening to her new LP and thinking, This would sound great in the fall, well, you got your wish. Take a look at her full schedule below and pick up tickets now.

Lady Lamb 2019 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

09/28 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

10/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre *

11/01 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/02 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/05 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

11/07 – Brooklyn. NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

11/10 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

11/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

11/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

11/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/19 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

11/20 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

11/21 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

11/22 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

* = w/ The New Pornographers