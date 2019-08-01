Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall

Lana Del Rey has scheduled a series of tour dates in support of her upcoming sixth album, Norman Fucking Rockwell.

The pop singer will headline a show at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY on September 21st. Afterward, she’ll make her way west for a series of shows along the Pacific seaboard, beginning September 30th in Vancouver. The schedule also includes dates in Seattle, Portland, Berkeley, Sacramento, and Los Angeles before wrapping in San Diego on October 11th.



Tickets for these dates go on sale Friday, August 9th via LiveNation. Every online ticket purchase comes with a physical copy of Norman Fucking Rockwell.

You can get tickets to all of Del Rey’s upcoming dates here. She’s also scheduled to play a leg of UK and European dates for early next year.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is out August 30th.

Lana Del Rey 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/03 – Portland, OR Moda Center

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/23 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

02/25 – London, UK @ The O2

02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

02/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena

03/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Mar 03 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena