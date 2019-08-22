Lana Del Rey shares new songs “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest”: Stream

Lana Del Rey in "Fuck It I Love You" and "The Greatest" video

Lana Del Rey is about one week away from the release of her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell. Following a string of early singles, the SoCal pop singer is now sharing two more: “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest”.

“I like to light up the stage with a song/ Do shit to keep me turned on/ But one day I woke up like maybe I’ll do it differently,” Del Rey coolly croons on “Fuck It I Love You”. On “The Greatest”, meanwhile, she take s a jab at Yeezy: “Kanye West is blonde and gone.”



(Buy Tickets to Upcoming Lana Del Rey Shows)

The pair of songs come packaged with a double video helmed by previous Lust for Life director Rich Lee. In the clip, Del Rey appears wistful and solemn while lounging on a boat. There are also scenes of her playing pool, and darts in a dive bar.

Watch it below.

The Jack Antonoff-produced Norman Fucking Rockwell officially arrives August 30th. It also boasts the songs “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, “Venice Bitch”, and one of our favorites of 2018, “Mariners Apartment Complex”. Del Rey will support the record on a US tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Earlier this month, she unveiled the studio versions of “Looking for America”, which addresses the recent mass shootings, and “Season of the Witch”, her contribution to Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.