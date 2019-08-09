Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey is just weeks away from releasing her highly anticipated new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. She’s already teased the August 30th release with a handful of singles, but instead of giving away more of the effort, she’s today gifting fans with two completely separate singles: “Looking for America” and a cover of “Season of the Witch”.

Both tracks have actually been previewed before, one with an in-studio video and the other in the trailer for to Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.



“Looking for America” is LDR’s reaction to the recent string of mass shootings, specifically those in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. In the Instagram post in which she first revealed the song, she wrote,

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it. I’m singing love to the choruses I recorded this morning.”

Lana Del Rey’s take on Donovan’s classic “Season of the Witch”, meanwhile, was recorded at the request of del Toro himself. “I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’ — that she would use her alchemy to transform it,” he said in a press statement. He was right, as LDR’s version has the perfect mix of pop and smoke to make it just the right kind of spooky to fit Scary Stories.

Stream Lana Del Rey’s “Looking for America” and “Season of the Witch”, both produced by Jack Antonoff, below.

Norman Fucking Rockwell hits shelves August 30th. Lana Del Rey will support the record on a US tour, tickets for which can be found here.