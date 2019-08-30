Lana Del Rey premieres new album Norman Fucking Rockwell: Stream

Lana Del Rey has officially released her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The SoCal singer’s sixth full-length comes more than two years after Lust for Life. It was produced by pop mastermind Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, St. Vincent) and boasts the early singles “Venice Bitch”, “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”, and “Mariners Apartment Complex”, which was one of our favorite tunes of 2018.
Additionally, the 14-track collection includes her cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time”, “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest”, in which Del Rey name-checks Kanye West.
Speaking to Billboard earlier this summer, Del Rey revealed that it was Antonoff who convinced her to begin working on Norman Fucking Rockwell. She also explained how she approaches songwriting (or rather how it approaches her):
“I feel very much that writing is not my thing: I’m writing’s thing. When the writing has got me, I’m on its schedule. But when it leaves me alone, I’m just at Starbucks, talking shit all day.”
The album artwork was shot by Del Rey’s sister, Chuck Grant, and features the singer on a sailboat with actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson.
In support of the new album, the 34-year-old artist will soon hit the road for a US tour. Tickets can be purchased here.
The record follows Del Rey’s studio versions of “Looking for America”, which addresses the recent mass shootings, and “Season of the Witch”, her contribution to Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. She, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus also recorded music for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels sequel.
Norman Fucking Rockwell Artwork:
Norman Fucking Rockwell Trackist:
01. Norman Fucking Rockwell
02. Mariners Apartment Complex
03. Venice Bitch
04. Fuck It I Love You
05. Doin’ Time
06. Love Song
07. Cinnamon Girl
08. How to Disappear
09. California
10. The Next Best American Record
11. The Greatest
12. Bartender
13. Happiness in a Butterfly
14. Hope is a Dangerous Thing For a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It