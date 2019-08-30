Lana Del Rey already prepping new album, White Hot Forever, for 2020 release

Lana Del Rey

Norman Fucking Rockwell! is officially out in the world today, but Lana Del Rey is already eyeing her next project. The Venice Beach singer has revealed that she’s hard at work on a new album called White Hot Forever, and it could see release as early as 2020.

Del Rey divulged the news in an interview with The Times on Friday. “I’ve already written parts of it,” she detailed. “It’s called White Hot Forever. I feel like it probably will be a surprise release sometime within the next 12 or 13 months.”



The Grammy-nominated artist added that she’s “really excited right now” and intends to ride this wave. “I don’t want to take a break,” said Del Rey.

This immediate drive to write is an interesting (and thrilling) change of pace for the pop singer, who felt a bit uninspired prior to Norman Fucking Rockwell! In fact, it was co-producer and pop maestro Jack Antonoff who finally convinced her to start working on the Lust for Life follow-up.

And now that she’s in her groove, it appears there’s no stopping her. “I feel very much that writing is not my thing: I’m writing’s thing,” she told Billboard earlier this summer. “When the writing has got me, I’m on its schedule. But when it leaves me alone, I’m just at Starbucks, talking shit all day.”

As we await more news on White Hot Forever, stream Norman Fucking Rockwell! in full here.

Revisit her supersized “Doin’ Time” video: