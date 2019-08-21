Larry King files for divorce from wife Shawn Southwick

Larry King

Get excited ladies: Larry King is back on the market.

TMZ reports that the 85-year-old television host has filed for a divorce from his wife, Shawn Southwick, citing irreconcilable differences.



Southwick is King seventh’s wife, but the couple had been together for 22 years and have two children.

Earlier this year, King underwent an emergency heart procedure. The source of the King’s discontent may have occurred during his subsequent hospitalization. According to TMZ, it was then that Southwick presented King with legal documents that would have given her certain rights over King’s estate. This apparently upset King’s adult children, who believed Southwick was attempting to cut them out of their inheritance. After speaking with his children, King sought a divorce, TMZ adds.

While Southwick is King’s seventh wife, this is actually his eighth time getting divorced. In the early 1960s, King divorced his third wife, a playboy bunny named Alene Akins, only to remarry her several years later. They ultimately got divorced for a second time in the early 1970s.