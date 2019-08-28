Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas protect the 1% in first trailer for The Laundromat: Watch

The Laundromat trailer

Director Steven Soderbergh takes a closer, albeit lighthearted, look at the real-life Panama Papers scandal in The Laundromat. Starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas, the film’s official first trailer has been revealed today and can be streamed below.

The comedy-drama follows widow Ellen Martin (Streep), whose recent financial issues can be traced back to a massive off-shore tax scheme orchestrated by Panama City lawyers Jürgen Mossack (Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Banderas). The Informant! writer Scott Z. Burns penned the script, adapted from Secrecy World, the 2017 nonfiction book from Pulitzer Prize-winner Jake Bernstein.



According to Variety, Soderbergh sought to recount the Panama Papers story in a different manner compared to other “journalists-uncover-a-scandal-story” films. “He wanted to entertain the audience with a worldwide amorality,” Variety writes. “Streep plays a middle-class woman who’s been cheated of money she’s owed; when she begins asking questions, she finds that the problem is much bigger than she’d anticipated.”

The Laundromat cast is rounded out by Jeffrey Wright, James Cromwell, David Schwimmer, and Sharon Stone. Following a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st, it’s scheduled to hit theaters on September 27th. The film will then stream on Netflix beginning October 18th.