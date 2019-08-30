Insane Clown Posse Gathering sued after legless Juggalo crashes golf cart into man

It’s a bad day for legless Juggalos. As Stereogum points out, an Ohio man is suing Ninjas in Action, a Michigan group that held the 20th annual Gathering of the Juggalos, after a legless Juggalo reportedly crashed a gold cart into him during the festivities. Yep.

The victim in question is Adam Batton, who’s not only placing blame on Ninjas in Action, but the Lawrence County Recreational Park. On Wednesday, August 28th, he filed a suit with the Indiana Superior Court against the two parties for negligence.



The four-day festival was held from July 31st to August 3rd. Batton says he was attending to shoot a documentary. Although motorized vehicles were prohibited, he noticed several Juggalos breaking that law, prompting him to purchase a motorized bike at a nearby Wal-Mart. Bad idea as he was struck by a golf cart on the final day at one in the morning.

In his lawsuit, Battons claims the driver was Juggalo Alexander “Less Legs” Perkins. Court documents reveal “Perkins was operating the golf cart peddles with a baseball bat, and after the collision it was apparent he was intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol.”

But, there may be a twist! Perkins says that’s not how the events went down. Speaking to TMZ, he argues that he had permission to use the golf cart due to his disability, and that it was Batton who was driving in the wrong direction on the one-way road. He also says he was “stone-cold sober.”

We’ll see how this shakes out.