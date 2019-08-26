Oscar winner and longtime environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $5 million dollars to help preserve the Amazon rainforest and combat wildfires. The pledge was made through Earth Alliance, the actor’s climate change-focused organization that was started in July.
DiCaprio’s donation specifically came via Earth Alliance’s newly launched Amazon Forest Fund. According to the outspoken actor, the fund’s mission is to “help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon,” including entities such as Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida (Kayapo) and Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB).
Those on the front lines have been contending with 74,000 reported fires this year — a noted 84% surge from 2018. It’s believed the fires are a result of mass deforestation by cattle ranchers.
Yesterday, we launched the Amazon Forest Fund, the first initiative from the newly formed @EarthAlliance. The fund was set up to help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon. Please follow @EarthAlliance to stay up to date with the action taking place and for further ways that you can help support. You can get involved and donate right now at ealliance.org/amazonfund (#linkinbio) Photo: @chamiltonjames, 2017
“Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January,” DiCaprio wrote on Instagram in a re-post from Rainforest Alliance.
Earth Alliance is just the latest environmental initiative from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. In 1998, he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading environmental awareness. And in 2016, he released Before the Flood, a climate change documentary scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
Check out DiCaprio’s other Amazon rainforest posts below.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
#Regram #RG @chamiltonjames The real heroes of fires are of course the firefighters. In the Amazon they often work with nothing but machetes and leaf blowers and small tanks of fire suppressant. I worked with a troop of them in eastern Brazil back in 2017. It was tough hot and at times hopeless work. Some of them were Guajajara tribesmen who had dedicated their lives to protecting what was left of their ancestral forests – most had already been logged and burned. Some of them had been murdered for trying. It was brutal and tragic and we should all bow down to them for what they do – for so little money that they have to roll cigarettes with writing paper.
#Regram #RG @rainforesttrust Fires are a major issue for our rainforests and our planet. These fires are intensified by many factors, including the climate crisis and deforestation. Loss of habitat through illegal logging and development exacerbates the intensity and duration of these fires, helping to create situations like the one in the Brazilian Amazon today. . Wondering what you can do to help? . 1. Keep informed about the situation. Sites like Global Forest Watch Fires (http://fires.globalforestwatch.org/home/) provide valuable information about the fires going on right now. . 2. Share your passion for the rainforest with your friends. Educate others about this issue and why it is so important. . 3. Try changing your daily habits to be more environmentally friendly. Purchasing environmentally-friendly products and reducing or reusing paper is a great way to start!. . 4. If you can, make your voice for the environment heard in your local and national elections. . 5. Support organizations like Rainforest Trust. While we can't help stop these particular fires, our work to prevent deforestation helps stop fires like this from happening again. . . . . #amazonfires #amazon #rainforest #wildlife #nature #deforestation #saveacres