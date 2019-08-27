Leslie Jones, Alec Baldwin exit SNL

Leslie Jones and Alec Baldwin are leaving SNL

Saturday Night Live is making some cast changes ahead of its upcoming 45th season.

To start Leslie Jones is ending her five year run on SNL to focus on other ongoing projects, including an upcoming Netflix special. She’s also has a part in the upcoming Coming to America sequel. Jones joined SNL as a writer in 2014 before earning time in front of the camera as a featured player. She was promoted to a repertory player ahead of the show’s 42nd season in 2016, and a short time later, began dating Kyle Mooney.



Meanwhile, TheWrap reports that Alec Baldwin will no longer guest star on SNL as Donald Trump. Baldwin insinuated as much in an interview with USA today earlier this year, saying, “SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.” Baldwin portrayal of Trump earned him a Primetime Emmy in 2017.

On the plus side, fellow Emmy winner Kate McKinnon has closed a deal to return to SNL for its upcoming season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any more changes to the cast prior to season 45’s premiere on September 28th. That night will feature Woody Harrelson as host and Billie Eilish as musical guest. Other confirmed hosts for this season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Habour, Kristen Stewart, and the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy.