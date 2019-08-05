LIVE and Bush extend co-headlining US tour into the fall

LIVE and Bush have extended their ongoing US co-headlining tour with new dates in October.
“The ALT-IMATE Tour” finds the two 90’s rock bands celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective albums: LIVE’s Throwing Copper and Bush’s Sixteen Stone.
Out Lady Peace, who themselves are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut LP Naveed, are providing support on the tour.
Tickets for the newly announced October shows go on sale Friday, August 9th through Live Nation.
Check out the tour’s full schedule below, and find tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.
LIVE and Bush Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/07 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/09 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion
08/10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair
08/11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino
08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
08/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo
08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
09/04 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights
09/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/07 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
09/08 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
10/10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
10/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre
10/20 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort and Casino
10/21 – Phoebix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/23 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Events Center
Listen to Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…:
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public