LIVE and Bush extend co-headlining US tour into the fall

LIVE and Bush

LIVE and Bush have extended their ongoing US co-headlining tour with new dates in October.

“The ALT-IMATE Tour” finds the two 90’s rock bands celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective albums: LIVE’s Throwing Copper and Bush’s Sixteen Stone.



Out Lady Peace, who themselves are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut LP Naveed, are providing support on the tour.

Tickets for the newly announced October shows go on sale Friday, August 9th through Live Nation.

Check out the tour’s full schedule below, and find tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

LIVE and Bush Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/07 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/09 – Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion

08/10 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

08/11 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

08/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/23 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/27 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

09/04 – Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/06 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/07 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

09/08 – Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

10/10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

10/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

10/20 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort and Casino

10/21 – Phoebix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/23 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Events Center

