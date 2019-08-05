Lizzo may be at the top of her game right now, but she’s been eyeing the throne for nearly a decade. A recently unearthed homemade video from 2011 captures a young Lizzo covering the Adele smash “Someone Like You” on piano with both poise and passion.

As Uproxx points out, the old video is taken from the R&B star’s uncovered YouTube channel, which has just barely 900 subscribers. “Hey! Bored & playing around with music again,” Lizzo, then only 23, prefaces the clip. “Found the chords and decided to have some fun. Thanks for watching!”



Lizzo’s love of Adele hasn’t faded much in the last eight years. The “Juice” singer recently said she’d love to collaborate with the UK powerhouse.

Replay the cover below.

Be sure to check out some other premium content from Lizzo’s old channel, including a backstage video taken at a Björk concert.

In terms of other covers, Lizzo has taken on the likes of Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

Last week, Lizzo performed a handful of Cuz I Love You songs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. She’ll be on tour for the next couple of months, and tickets to all her upcoming shows can be purchased here.