Lizzo joined by DaBaby on new “Truth Hurts” remix: Stream

Lizzo has tapped DaBaby for a remix of her hit track “Truth Hurts”.

The original version of the song first dropped back in 2017, but received a Platinum-status boost after appearing on Lizzo’s smash album Cuz I Love You and getting placement in Netflix’s Someone Great. Now with rising MC DaBaby joining in for his own verse, the viral smash is poised to gain even more popularity.



“I just took a DNA test, and it told me I’m the realest pretty chocolate nigga out here with some good D (no cap),” opens DaBaby, playing off Lizzo’s own memorable verse. The beat gets an extra dose of rata-tat to accommodate the fresh bars, with the Charlotte rapper spitting, “She bigger, I prolly lose in a fight/ And I’ma talk my shit but I’m in love with her big fine ass/ So I’ma do what she like.”

Take a listen to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” remix with DaBaby below.

If you saw Lizzo kill it recently with her Tiny Desk Concert, you’ll be wanting to catch her live on her current tour. Get tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.