Lizzo performs “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” at 2019 MTV VMAs: Watch

Hip-hop star brought all the love (and the butts) to this year's awards show

on August 26, 2019, 8:48pm
Lizzo performing at the 2019 MTV VMAs

MTV can’t get enough of Lizzo and neither can we. The rising pop and hip-hop star commanded this year’s VMAs with a performance of both “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell”, taken from Cuz I Love You, one of the best albums of the year.

Lizzo’s stage was highlighted — quite literally — by a gigantic butt. All behinds aside, though, she brought a powerful soulfulness and inspirational tone to the evening. “You deserve to feel good as hell!” she told the audience halfway through “Good as Hell”, continuing her advocation of self-love and self-empowerment.

Replay the video footage below, and catch all this year’s VMA performances here.

Part of the thrill of Lizzo’s VMAs performance is that it felt like a step up in her career, building off of her charming rendition of “Juice” at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and even her moves in the “Tempo” music video. If Lizzo can bring soul and joy to a stripped-down Tiny Desk Concert at NPR, then she sure as hell can bring personality and flair to a stage as big as the VMAs. It’s no wonder Barack Obama is listening to Lizzo these days.

