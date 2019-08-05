Lollapalooza attendee dies after suffering medical emergency at festival

Lollapalooza, photo by Nick Langlois

An attendee of Lollaplooza has died after suffering a medical emergency during the festival.

Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, told the Chicago Tribune that the attendee was taken from the festival in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed, and the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.



This is the second straight year a person has died after attending Lollapalooza. Last year, a 16-year-old boy passed away due to an accidental overdose.

Overall, 116 people were transported to the hospital over the course of the four-day festival this past weekend, mostly for alcohol-related issues. That number is down compared to the 160 medical transports needed in 2018.

However, the number of arrests did spike from 12 in 2018 to 31 in 2019. One person was arrested for assaulting a paramedic outside the festival and another was detained after throwing a handgun into bushes. Several other individuals received citations for attempting to crash the festival’s gates. (However, after going viral, one lucky gate-crasher was gifted free tickets to the fest.)

