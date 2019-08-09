Disgraced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins gets more prison time after hiding phone in anus

Ian Watkins mugshot

Nearly six years ago, Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was sentenced to 29 years in prison for absolutely vile sexual offenses. Now, he’ll be serving even more time after being found guilty of hiding a phone in his anus.

Back in December 2012, the Welsh vocalist was charged with such disgusting crimes as conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with a 1-year-old girl, distribution of indecent images of children, and possession of extreme animal pornography.



He eventually pleaded guilty to attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of sexual assault involving children, and other offenses. He was subsequently sentenced in December 2013 to 29 years in prison plus six years of supervised release.

Now, after being found in possession of a mobile phone in prison, Watkins was given an additional 10 months on top of the 29 years he’s already serving, according to The Guardian.

Moreover, during his trial this week, it was revealed that Watkins hid the phone in his anus. The convicted musician argued that two of his fellow inmates forced him to hold the phone as a means of contacting women who sent him fan mail, and asking them for money.

Watkins even had the nerve to tell jurors that “you would not want to mess with” his fellow inmates at HM Prison Wakefield, calling them “mass murderers, rapists, pedophiles, serial killers — the worst of the worst.” Really, has he looked in the mirror lately?

Lostprophets’ career obviously ended upon Watkins’ arrest. The band had released five albums, and cracked the Top 10 of U.S. mainstream rock radio with the single “Last Train Home” in 2004.

Back in 2014, Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly teamed up with the remaining Lostprophets members to form the band No Devotion. They released the album Permanence in 2015.