Macaulay Culkin: “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like”

Macaulay Culkin

Yesterday, Disney announced plans to reimagine Home Alone for a new generation. The franchise’s original star, Macaulay Culkin, has an idea of what it should look like:

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019





Whether or not Culkin is involved in the reboot remains to be seen, but given Disney’s mission to make Disney+ a family friendly content hub, we’re more likely to see a new kid cast than a movie about a sad, fat, out-of-work adult Kevin McAllister. Maybe we can get that on Hulu instead?

Either way, Culkin is down for whatever role Disney has for him.

Of course, last year Culkin reprised his role as Kevin McAllister in a holiday ad for Google Home. Revisit that below.