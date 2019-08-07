Macaulay Culkin: “This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like”

Yesterday, Disney announced plans to reimagine Home Alone for a new generation. The franchise’s original star, Macaulay Culkin, has an idea of what it should look like:
This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019
Whether or not Culkin is involved in the reboot remains to be seen, but given Disney’s mission to make Disney+ a family friendly content hub, we’re more likely to see a new kid cast than a movie about a sad, fat, out-of-work adult Kevin McAllister. Maybe we can get that on Hulu instead?
Either way, Culkin is down for whatever role Disney has for him.
Hey @Disney, call me!
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019
Of course, last year Culkin reprised his role as Kevin McAllister in a holiday ad for Google Home. Revisit that below.