Madonna pushes back start of “Madame X Tour”

Madonna's "Madame X Tour"

Madonna has postponed the start of her “Madame X Tour” as a result of “highly specialized production elements being delayed.”

Two of the first three shows at Brooklyn’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House — scheduled or September 12th and 14th — have been rescheduled to October 10th and 12th, respectively. Meanwhile, the September 15th performance has been canceled outright.



The “Madame X Tour” will now begin Tuesday, September 17th.

According to a statement attributed to Madonna, “Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”

The “Madame X Tour” consists of extended residencies in New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami, running through the end of the year. Next year, Madonna will then head to Europe for shows in Lisbon, London, and Paris.

See the full schedule below

It all comes in support of Madonna’s latest album, Madame X.