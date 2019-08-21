Menu

News

The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Gunman opens fire on Tee Grizzley’s vehicle, manager killed

The shooting occurred outside of Detroit on Wednesday night

by
on August 21, 2019, 6:15pm
0 comments
Tee Grizzley
Tee Grizzley

A gunman opened fire on Tee Grizzley’s vehicle, killing his manager/aunt Jobina Brown.

The shooting occurred outside Detroit on Wednesday evening, according to TMZ. A gunman reportedly walked up to the rapper’s Cadillac Escalade and fired off three to four shots. Brown was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when she was struck. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Neither Tee Grizzley nor the driver of the vehicle were injured, TMZ reports.

This is a developing story…

Previous Story
Seth Hurwitz, co-owner of 9:30 Club and Merriweather Post Pavilion, charged with solicitation of prostitution
No comments