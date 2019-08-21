Gunman opens fire on Tee Grizzley’s vehicle, manager killed

Tee Grizzley

A gunman opened fire on Tee Grizzley’s vehicle, killing his manager/aunt Jobina Brown.

The shooting occurred outside Detroit on Wednesday evening, according to TMZ. A gunman reportedly walked up to the rapper’s Cadillac Escalade and fired off three to four shots. Brown was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when she was struck. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her wounds.



Neither Tee Grizzley nor the driver of the vehicle were injured, TMZ reports.

This is a developing story…