Manchester Orchestra announce Mean Everything to Nothing anniversary tour

Manchester Orchestra

Manchester Orchestra are hitting the road this fall for a special tour honoring the 10th anniversary of their album Mean Everything to Nothing. Spanning the months of November and December, the trek consists of dates across the US.

The celebratory festivities officially kick off November 20th in Honolulu, followed by gigs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Cleveland. Andy Hull & co. are also scheduled to visit Philadelphia and Brooklyn, as well as the Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego.



Additionally, the anniversary jaunt includes the Atlanta outfit’s 10th annual hometown Thanksgiving show The Stuffing. The bill is rounded out by Grouplove, Foxing, Kevin Devine, O’Brother, and Brother Bird.

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9th, and can be purchased here.

Manchester Orchestra 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest %

11/20 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

11/24 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music Festival

11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre $

11/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

12/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

12/05 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

$ = w/ Grouplove, Foxing, Kevin Devine, O’Brother, Brother Bird

% = not part of the anniversary tour

Revisit one of the album’s singles, “I’ve Got Friends”: