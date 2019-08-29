Marlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson about abuse allegations in newly uncovered interview

Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson, photo via Hollandse Hoogte

Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson were known to be very close friends. The actor often visited the pop singer’s Neverland Ranch and even appeared in his music video for “You Rock My World”. Brando’s own son, Miko, also worked as a security guard for Jackson.

Now, a podcast called Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson is reporting that Brando once confronted Jackson about the child abuse allegations against him. Brando’s questions reportedly became too much to bear that Jackson ended up crying relentlessly throughout their conversation.



Brando was questioned by the Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney in 1994 in connection with the investigations into Jackson, and this is when he reportedly recounted their conversation. The people behind Telephone Stories have since obtained Brando’s sworn account, and it will be the focus of their upcoming season finale episode.

“Brando is different from everyone else who figures into the Jackson investigations,” one of the podcast’s producers/creators Brandon Ogborn told the Los Angeles Times. “He was a famous actor and rich beyond measure. Unlike other people who have ‘spoken out’ against Jackson, Brando didn’t want or need anything from the pop star, and he offers the DA insider information that never came to light.”

The chat between the two friends reportedly took place at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch following a dinner and acting lesson. Brando told DA officials that they talked about Jackson’s father (whom he hated), homosexuality, and the allegations of child abuse he was facing. The latter topic in particular resulted in Jackson bursting into tears.

While the King of Pop never outright admitted to anything, Brando said Jackson’s reactions alone spoke volumes. “With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids,” he recounted to officials.

“My impression, was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me,” said the Hollywood icon.

Other lines of questioning from Brando yielded similarly unusual responses. “I had asked him if he was a virgin and he sort of laughed and giggled, and he called me Brando,” the Oscar-winning actor commented. “He said, ‘Oh, Brando.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you do for sex?’ And he was acting fussy and embarrassed.”

Even a seemingly harmless conversation topic such as friendship revealed a confused Jackson. Brando asked, “Well, who are your friends?’ He said, ‘I don’t know anybody my own age. I don’t like anybody my own age.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’”

Brando died in 2004, while Jackson passed away in 2009; today would have been Jackson’s 61st birthday. Brando’s account to authorities was ultimately never used in the trial against Jackson, which is why it’s never been unearthed until now.

The season finale episode of Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson airs this Sunday, September 1st.