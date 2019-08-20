Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski are set to re-enter the Matrix.

Deadline reports that Reeves and Moss are set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in a new Matrix film written and directed by Wachowski.



The film will serve as the fourth installment in the billion dollar franchise following 1999’s The Matrix and 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

In addition to Wachowski, the script was written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Production is set to begin at the top of 2020.

(Read: The Matrix Was Prescient About the Online World, But Also the Real World)

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group, which will produce and distribute the film. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Added Wachowski, “Many of the ideas Lilly [Wachowski] and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Rumors of a new Matrix movie have been swirling since 2017. It was previously reported that Warner Bros. was eyeing a reboot of the franchise, with Michael B. Jordan in line for the lead role. It seems the studio has since switched course, having successfully convinced Lana Wachowski to come out of retirement to helm a continuation of the original franchise. And having Reeves aboard, amidst his own career resurgence, all but guarantees Warner Bros. has a sure-fire blockbuster on its hands.