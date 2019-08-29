Matthew McConaughey next role is as a real-life University of Texas professor

Say man, you got an Oscar winner as a professor? It’d be a lot cooler if you did — and this fall, University of Texas Austin students can experience as much. Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a professor of practice at the UTA’s Moody College of Communication.

McConaughey graduated from UTA with a film degree in 1993 and has been a visiting instructor there since 2015. As of this semester, which kicked off Wednesday, he’s officially joined the Department of Radio-Television-Film.



The new role will see the actor co-teaching a film production class called Script to Screen with Associate Professor Scott Rice. According to a press release from the university, McConaughey was responsible for the course’s curriculum. The class meets for three hours once a week and McConaughey will physically be in the classroom as his schedule allows. When he’s busy filming movies or Lincoln commercials, the class will watch and discuss lessons he’ll pre-record from set.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” said Professor McConaughey in the press release (via Dallas News). “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art — no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

Reportedly, his salary will depend on how many classes he actually leads or co-teaches, with the fall semester netting him less than $10,000. Something tells me once word spreads of Professor Matthew McConaughey, attendance will skyrocket and the schedule will have to expand. Surely teach will be alright, alright, alright with that.