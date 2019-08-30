Mayhem unleash first single “Worthless Abominations Destroyed” from new album Daemon: Stream

Mayhem (publicity photo)

Mayhem will release their sixth studio album, Daemon, this fall. In anticipation of the LP, the Norwegian black metal luminaries have offered up the lead single, “Worthless Abominations Destroyed”.

Clocking in at under four minutes, the track is a short burst of dissonant aggression, teeming with sinister atmosphere and washes of guitar. Attlila Csihar’s grim vocals take the form of chants and whispered groans, fading in-and-out until the track’s final conclusive burst, where they take on a commanding snarl. It’s a brutal piece of black metal fitting of one of the genre’s earliest pioneers.



It’s also the first new music from Mayhem since they were depicted, for better or worse, in the 2018 film Lords of Chaos.

“After teasing you guys for over six months, it’s finally time to show you what we have been up to in the studio this summer,” guitarist Teloch says in a press release. “Here’s ‘Worthless Abominations Destroyed’, a track that was made with the intention to have this ‘all is lost and hopeless’ feeling.”

Daemon arrives on October 25th, and will be the first Mayhem album released via Century Media after the band inked a new record deal earlier this year. Pre-order packages, including deluxe vinyl versions, are available from the label. The band will also tour across Europe this fall in support of the album. In the meantime, stream the new song below.

Daemon Artwork:

Daemon Tracklist:

01. The Dying False King

02. Agenda Ignis

03. Bad Blood

04. Malum

05. Falsified and Hated

06. Aeon Daemonium

07. Worthless Abominations Destroyed

08. Daemon Spawn

09. Of Worms and Ruins

10. Invoke the Oath