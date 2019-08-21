Megadeth, photo by David Brendan Hall

After canceling this year’s tour dates in the wake of frontman Dave Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis, Megadeth will return to the road next year. The legendary thrash band will join Five Finger Death Punch on a tour of Europe, although no specific dates have been unveiled.

Megadeth were originally set to support Ozzy Osbourne on his spring North American tour, but that leg was canceled when Ozzy fell at home and suffered serious injuries. Then came news that Mustaine was battling throat cancer, forcing the thrash veterans to nix all their scheduled 2019 dates, except for an appearance on their own MegaCruise this fall.



Now, it has been revealed that Megadeth will team up with Five Finger Death Punch for a 2020 European tour. The trek is being promoted with the clever hashtag #megadeathpunch and the website MegaDeathPunch.com. Interestingly, FFDP will be the headliner, with Megadeth and Bad Wolves supporting.

So far, only the cities Helsinki, Finland, and Stockholm, Sweden, have been announced, with the other cities spray-painted over on the aforementioned website. A September 9th announcement is being teased, with perhaps other cities being unveiled in the days leading up to the full reveal.

As Mustaine takes his break from the road, the band continues to work on their 16th album. Back in the spring, bassist David Ellefson said that the album would likely arrive sometime in early 2020.

Five Finger Death Punch, meanwhile, will precede the European tour with a headlining US tour this fall. That outing kicks off November 1st in Las Vegas. Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, and Fire From the Gods will provide support.