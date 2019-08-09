Megan Thee Stallion rules “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign on new song: Stream

Hard as it is to accept, we’re in August, which means summer is nearing its end. But Megan Thee Stallion is making sure it goes out with a bang, as she’s teamed with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for the anthem 2019 deserves, the appropriately titled “Hot Girl Summer”.

With a cool beat perfect for living the motto of its title, you can be sure “Hot Girl Summer” is going to be screaming from beach-side club speakers for the next few weeks. Ty Dolla $ign comes in for the hook, while Minaj contributes a verse of her own. Speaking to E! News about getting to work on the track with Nicki Minaj, a rapper she called the “motherfuckin GOAT,” Megan Thee Stallion said,



(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

“The song was already recorded and ready to go. And then we just went live together, and she literally recorded her verse that night. And they sent the song to me and I was like, ‘This is not real life. Like, ya’ll are playing right now.’ I love it! It was amazing. I can’t believe she did it so fast.”

Take a listen to the surefire summer smash below.

In a few weeks, Megan Thee Stallion is set to hit the road with Meek Mill and Future on their “Legendary Nights Tour”. She’s also scheduled for Lykke Li’s all-female YOLA DÍA festival and the inaugural Day N Vegas Festival. Find tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

“Hot Girl Summer” Single Artwork: