Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, and City Girls join forces on new song “Pastor”: Stream

Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo

Megan Thee Stallion continues her seasonal reign with a new song featuring Quavo and City Girls. The track is titled “Pastor” and is taken from Control the Streets, Vol. 2, the latest compilation from rap label Quality Control.

While the title hints at a slightly religious theme, there’s nothing sacred about the bars exchanged between the three acts. Megan especially wastes no time talking sex during her turn at the mic.



“Ayy, confess, you know you in love with the drip/ You know you want me come over and bless you, so let me sit on your lips,” she raps. “I know he wanna be mine, he tryna send me a sign/ Turn him into a believer, now he be payin’ his tithes.”

Check out the Murda Beatz-produced “Pastor” for yourself.

Like its 2017 predecessor, Control the Streets, Vol. 2 features a long list of hip-hop’s biggest acts, including Migos, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Da Baby. The entire project is streaming in full below.

Megan Thee Stallion previously teamed with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for a remix of “Hot Girl Summer”. Meanwhile, Quavo and the rest of Migos released a song dubbed “Stripper Bowl” in June, and City Girls are still riding the momentum of last year’s Girl Code album.